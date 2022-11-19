Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON)?

Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Feintool International Holding’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Feintool International Holding Still Cheap?

Feintool International Holding appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.86x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.69x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Feintool International Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Feintool International Holding look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Feintool International Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FTON’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FTON should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTON for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FTON, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Feintool International Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Feintool International Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Feintool International Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

