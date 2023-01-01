Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

While Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad (KLSE:EVERGRN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.46 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad's current trading price of RM0.39 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad

Is Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad’s ratio of 4.97x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.83x, which means if you buy Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.4% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EVERGRN seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on EVERGRN, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVERGRN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on EVERGRN should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad at this point in time. For example - Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

