Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)?

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£7.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£6.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Electrocomponents' current trading price of UK£6.85 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Electrocomponents’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Electrocomponents?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12.39% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Electrocomponents today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £6.09, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Electrocomponents has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Electrocomponents?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Electrocomponents. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ECM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ECM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Electrocomponents at this point in time. For example - Electrocomponents has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

