Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Dignitana AB (publ.) (STO:DIGN)?

Dignitana AB (publ.) (STO:DIGN), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in Sweden, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the OM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Dignitana AB (publ.)’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Dignitana AB (publ.) worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.98% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dignitana AB (publ.) today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SEK6.46, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Dignitana AB (publ.) has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Dignitana AB (publ.) generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Dignitana AB (publ.)’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DIGN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DIGN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

