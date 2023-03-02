Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$446 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$403. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deere's current trading price of US$420 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Deere

What's The Opportunity In Deere?

According to my valuation model, Deere seems to be fairly priced at around 18.30% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $354.82, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Deere’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Deere generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Deere. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Deere as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Deere and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Deere, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

