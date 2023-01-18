Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Currys plc (LON:CURY)?

Currys plc (LON:CURY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Currys’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Currys?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 39%, trading at UK£0.60 compared to my intrinsic value of £0.43. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Currys’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Currys generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Currys, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -1.2% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe CURY is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CURY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Currys is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Currys, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

