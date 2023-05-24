Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)?

While CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine CTS Eventim KGaA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for CTS Eventim KGaA

Is CTS Eventim KGaA Still Cheap?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CTS Eventim KGaA today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €67.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that CTS Eventim KGaA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will CTS Eventim KGaA generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CTS Eventim KGaA's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EVD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EVD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about CTS Eventim KGaA as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that CTS Eventim KGaA has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in CTS Eventim KGaA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here