Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£18.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£15.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Compass Group's current trading price of UK£16.63 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Compass Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Compass Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Compass Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £18.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Compass Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Compass Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Compass Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CPG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

