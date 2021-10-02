Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$91.36 and falling to the lows of US$73.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bruker's current trading price of US$78.18 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bruker’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Bruker?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at US$78.18 compared to my intrinsic value of $57.26. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bruker’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Bruker look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bruker. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BRKR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BRKR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRKR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BRKR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

