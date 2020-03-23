Now Is the Time to Get a Disney+ Subscription — Frozen 2, Onward, and More Movies Dropped Early

With Marvel, Star Wars, and so many classic animated movies under its belt, Disney+ is one of the best streaming services you can have right now. Even though it launched only four months ago, it’s already amassed more than 28 million subscribers who are obsessed with its massive library full of box office hits. If you haven’t yet subscribed, now is the time.

Disney+ adds new movies and TV shows to its collection every month, and it recently announced that it will debut highly acclaimed new releases such as Onward and Frozen 2 on the platform earlier than usual due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the entertainment industry. So if you’re stuck at home right now, at least you have new content to stream.

To help you narrow down what to watch in the upcoming weeks while practicing social distancing, we’ve highlighted the seven best movies newly added to Disney+. From feel-good films like Toy Story 4 to popular live-action titles like Black Panther, they’ll keep you entertained for hours. Already seen them? There are still hundreds of other movies (and thousands of TV episodes) available to watch. Take a look below at the best new film content on Disney+.

Onward

Disney/Pixar

After sharing scenes in Marvel’s Avengers series, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are reunited. The actors have lent their voices to Pixar’s latest film, Onward, which is about two elf brothers who go on a quest to find their father (or rather, the rest of him). The movie has already earned a 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 230 critics, and you can catch it on Disney+ starting April 3.

Stream It! Onward, free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

Frozen 2

Disney

Officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2 sees the return of Anna and Elsa in this charming new story about sisterhood. This time, a mysterious imbalance in their kingdom of Arendelle leads Anna to search for a voice calling out to her, and along the way, the sisters discover an old secret that will upend their family. The music is still as addicting as ever, so fair warning: You might just get “Into the Unknown” stuck in your head.

Stream It! Frozen 2, free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

One of the best Marvel movies to date with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther combines themes from Shakespeare’s Hamlet with afro-futuristic designs to infuse a thrilling energy into the traditional superhero origin story. Chadwick Boseman shines as the titular superhero from Wakanda in this film that made nearly $1.3 billion at the box office, but it’s really Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Killmonger that steals the show. Watch it now, and start counting down the days until the sequel arrives.

Stream It! Black Panther, free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

National Treasure

Everett Collection

Nicolas Cage stars in this cult-favorite treasure-hunt movie that made nearly $350 million at the box office (in 2004, no less). He plays Ben Gates, a historian whose goal is to find a hidden treasure with clues related to Benjamin Franklin, the Liberty Bell, and more. It’s a wild story that’ll make the most ardent history fan chuckle, but it’s all the more entertaining for its antics.

Stream It! National Treasure, free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

The Lion King

Disney

This is perhaps the most beloved Disney animated movie to get a live-action remake. The 2019 photo-realistic edition of The Lion King sticks pretty closely to the original 1995 version — some shots are nearly identical to its predecessor — and the music (from Beyoncé and Donald Glover, both of whom star) is still just as captivating. Luckily, you’ll find both movies on Disney+, so you can compare them as much as you’d like.

Stream It! The Lion King (2019), free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

Aladdin

Disney

Another live-action remake for Disney, Aladdin features rising stars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively. It was shocking for many to see a blue Will Smith as the Genie, but the movie and the songs still carry plenty of heart for fans of the original animated film. Catch both on Disney+ now.

Stream It! Aladdin (2019), free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

Toy Story 4

Disney-Pixar

The gang is back again. After saying goodbye to their pal Andy in Toy Story 3, Woody and Buzz are now living with the kind-hearted Bonnie alongside all their friends. This time, adventure unfolds after Bonnie’s newest toy, Forky (Veep’s Tony Hale), runs away when the whole family goes on vacation, and it’s up to Woody and Buzz to bring him back to their girl. Another hit in the series, Toy Story 4 received a stellar 97 percent rating from more than 400 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream It! Toy Story 4, free with a Disney+ subscription; disneyplus.com

