Now Is The Time For A Cropped Cardigan

Alicia Lansom
Refinery 29 UK

Just because we can’t go outside right now doesn’t mean we can’t welcome spring with open arms. Frolicking in the park among the daffodils may be strictly off-limits but there's no reason you can't give your wardrobe a new lease of life with the introduction of this season’s most sought-after piece: the cardigan.

We aren’t talking about the chunky grandad cardigans of winters past; this spring, pastel-hued, puff-sleeved button-ups are taking over. Since Rouje’s sold-out Nona cardigan began dominating our feeds at the start of the year, our obsession with the tight-fit knit has grown by the day, with countless examples on the SS20 catwalks highlighting the garment’s laid-back allure.

From Adeam’s off-the-shoulder sky-blue hues to Tory Burch’s floral embroidered designs, the new knits are skimpier than their slouchy predecessors, making them the perfect attire for warmer weather. In light of recent events, we're currently styling our cropped cardis with joggers for optimum WFH comfort but once we're back to reality, we’ll be swapping the sweats for slip skirts and sandals faster than you can say Aperol Spritz.

Click through to view 30 cropped cardigans guaranteed to brighten up your wardrobe…

<br> <br> <strong>Warehouse</strong> Puff Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.warehouse.co.uk/gb/clothing/puff-sleeve-cropped-cardigan/037223.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Warehouse</a>


<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Wool Blend Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/knitwear/cardigans/product.wool-blend-cardigan-green.0637856014.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Comme des Garçons Girl</strong> Raglan-Sleeve Ruffled Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Comme-des-Gar%C3%A7ons-Girl-Raglan-sleeve-ruffled-cardigan-1345322" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Ribbed Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/knitwear/product.ribbed-cardigan-white.0688182012.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Birdsong x Katie Jones</strong> Recycled Denim Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://birdsong.london/collections/birdsong-x-katie-jones/products/birdsong-x-katie-jones-recycled-denim-crochet-cardigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birdsong" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birdsong</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Alexander McQueen</strong> Striped Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://uk.cettire.com/products/alexander-mcqueen-striped-cropped-cardigan?variant=31856270245974&irgwc=1&irclickid=2PWw46ysIxyORf3wUx0Mo3EUUkix1bStGSCWSM0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cettire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cettire</a>


<br> <br> <strong>M&S Collection</strong> Pure Cotton Ribbed Relaxed Fit Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.marksandspencer.com/pure-cotton-ribbed-relaxed-fit-cardigan/p/clp60444942?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marks & Spencer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marks & Spencer</a>


<br> <br> <strong>525</strong> Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/cropped-cardigan-525-america/vp/v=1/1534013922.htm?extid=affprg_linkshare_SB-J84DHJLQkR4&cvosrc=affiliate.linkshare.J84DHJLQkR4&affuid=4480642480&sharedid=42352&subid1=J84DHJLQkR4-UyvYbBcH9kO6Aha4dZrzDw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Acne Studios</strong> Cropped Crew Neck Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/acne-studios-cropped-crew-neck-cardigan-item-14754384.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Yellow Textured Lace Trim Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/clothing-427/jumpers-cardigans-6924635/yellow-textured-lace-trim-cardigan-9777188" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Cropped Wool Alpaca Blend Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/knitwear/cardigans/product.cropped-wool-alpaca-blend-cardigan-beige.0803791001.html?utm_source=ShopStyle%20UK&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1&utm_content=10&utm_term=677934&ranMID=41994&ranEAID=0RpXOIXA500&ranSiteID=0RpXOIXA500-nLCiFBjpehuDIIoTrfpc6Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Alessandra Rich</strong> Sequin-Embellished Mohair-Blend Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/alessandra-rich/sequin-embellished-mohair-blend-cardigan/1238882" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Ivory Honeycomb Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/clothing-427/jumpers-cardigans-6924635/ivory-honeycomb-cardigan-9647362" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>penneloppevintage</strong> Vintage Pastel Green Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/770150262/vintage-pastel-green-button-down?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=cropped+cardigan&ref=sr_gallery-2-26&organic_search_click=1&cns=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Giuseppe di Morabito</strong> Cable Knit Button Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/giuseppe-di-morabito-cable-knit-buttoned-cardigan-item-15238584.aspx?size=20&storeid=9579&clickref=1100l7ZqSKEa&utm_source=shopstyleukmain&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PHUK&utm_term=UKNetwork&pid=performancehorizon_int&c=shopstyleukmain&clickid=1100l7ZqSKEa&af_siteid=1011l18163&af_sub_siteid=1011l271&af_cost_model=CPA&af_channel=affiliate&is_retargeting=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


<br> <br> <strong>NARRATED</strong> Fluffy Tie-Front Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/narrated-fluffy-tie-front-cardigan?cm_mmc=rakuten-_-affiliates-_-ShopStyle%20UK-_-1&color=055&currency=GBP&currency=GBP&inventoryCountry=GB&ranEAID=0RpXOIXA500&ranMID=43613&ranSiteID=0RpXOIXA500-abgTCcDaotkogsfiZEDh.g&size=S&utm_campaign=ShopStyle%20UK&utm_content=1&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=LS&utm_term=693672" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> UO Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/uo-ribbed-knit-oversized-cardigan?cm_mmc=rakuten-_-affiliates-_-ShopStyle%20UK-_-1&color=000&currency=GBP&currency=GBP&inventoryCountry=GB&ranEAID=0RpXOIXA500&ranMID=43613&ranSiteID=0RpXOIXA500-gXlI1BxNvAAbxcag3eD6pg&size=M&utm_campaign=ShopStyle%20UK&utm_content=1&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=LS&utm_term=693672" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Wandering</strong> Cropped V Neck Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/wandering-cropped-v-neck-cardigan-item-14900803.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


<br> <br> <strong>The Fashion Sister</strong> Vintage Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://marketplace.asos.com/listing/cardigans/vintage-cropped-cardigan/5426853?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:asos marketplace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">asos marketplace</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Super-soft Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/knitwear/product.super-soft-cardigan-pink.0693035003.html?utm_source=ShopStyle+UK&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1&utm_content=10&utm_term=513850&ranMID=42266&ranEAID=2132980&ranSiteID=0RpXOIXA500-_OLu8PqPXXJexVi6h9DhOQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


<br> <br> <strong>LoveShackFancy</strong> Folley Metallic Open-Knit Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/loveshackfancy/folley-metallic-open-knit-cropped-cardigan/1235675" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Free People</strong> Little Cutie Cropped Knitted Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/free-people-little-cutie-cropped-cotton-blend-knitted-top_R00108169/?previewAttribute=Turquoise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Allude</strong> V-Neck Merino Wool Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Allude-V-neck-wide-rib-merino-wool-cardigan--1345620" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>RedValentino</strong> Round Neck Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/redvalentino-round-neck-cardigan-item-14904969.aspx?size=19&storeid=12270&clickref=1100l7ZqSaam&utm_source=shopstyleukmain&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PHUK&utm_term=UKNetwork&pid=performancehorizon_int&c=shopstyleukmain&clickid=1100l7ZqSaam&af_siteid=1011l18163&af_sub_siteid=1011l271&af_cost_model=CPA&af_channel=affiliate&is_retargeting=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


<br> <br> <strong>H&M</strong> Sparkly-Button Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0853556001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Alexa Chung</strong> Metallic Floral Jacquard-Knit Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/alexachung/metallic-floral-jacquard-knit-cardigan/1212796" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Vince</strong> Speckled-Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/vince-relaxed-fit-speckled-knit-cashmere-cardigan_197-3004397-V586378145/?previewAttribute=H%20White" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges & Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges & Co.</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Mango</strong> Combined Knitted Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/sweaters-and-cardigans-cardigans/combined-knitted-cardigan_67074758.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Arket</strong> Alpaca Blend Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/women/knitwear/product.alpaca-merino-cardigan-purple.0584165013.html?gclid=CjwKCAjwpqv0BRABEiwA-TySwQ0jEUVuoSawLB3Huw7op_4fNyz_I6NUVqEtxRwGI7wY-NT8Abxd1RoCDmcQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Jacquemus</strong> Le Cardigan Tordu, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/jacquemus-le-cardigan-tordu-cotton-blend-knitted-cardigan_R00055038/?previewAttribute=Grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges & Co." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges & Co.</a>


What to Read Next