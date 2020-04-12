Now Is The Time For A Cropped Cardigan

Just because we can’t go outside right now doesn’t mean we can’t welcome spring with open arms. Frolicking in the park among the daffodils may be strictly off-limits but there's no reason you can't give your wardrobe a new lease of life with the introduction of this season’s most sought-after piece: the cardigan.



We aren’t talking about the chunky grandad cardigans of winters past; this spring, pastel-hued, puff-sleeved button-ups are taking over. Since Rouje’s sold-out Nona cardigan began dominating our feeds at the start of the year, our obsession with the tight-fit knit has grown by the day, with countless examples on the SS20 catwalks highlighting the garment’s laid-back allure.



From Adeam’s off-the-shoulder sky-blue hues to Tory Burch’s floral embroidered designs, the new knits are skimpier than their slouchy predecessors, making them the perfect attire for warmer weather. In light of recent events, we're currently styling our cropped cardis with joggers for optimum WFH comfort but once we're back to reality, we’ll be swapping the sweats for slip skirts and sandals faster than you can say Aperol Spritz.



Click through to view 30 cropped cardigans guaranteed to brighten up your wardrobe…





Warehouse Puff Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Warehouse





& Other Stories Wool Blend Cardigan, $, available at & Other Stories

Comme des Garçons Girl Raglan-Sleeve Ruffled Cardigan, $, available at Matches Fashion





Monki Ribbed Cardigan, $, available at Monki





Birdsong x Katie Jones Recycled Denim Cardigan, $, available at Birdsong





Alexander McQueen Striped Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Cettire





M&S Collection Pure Cotton Ribbed Relaxed Fit Cardigan, $, available at Marks & Spencer





525 Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Shopbop





Acne Studios Cropped Crew Neck Cardigan, $, available at Farfetch





Topshop Yellow Textured Lace Trim Cardigan, $, available at Topshop





& Other Stories Cropped Wool Alpaca Blend Cardigan, $, available at & Other Stories





Alessandra Rich Sequin-Embellished Mohair-Blend Cardigan, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Topshop Ivory Honeycomb Cardigan, $, available at Topshop





penneloppevintage Vintage Pastel Green Cardigan, $, available at Etsy





Giuseppe di Morabito Cable Knit Button Cardigan, $, available at Farfetch





NARRATED Fluffy Tie-Front Cardigan, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Urban Outfitters UO Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigan, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Wandering Cropped V Neck Cardigan, $, available at Farfetch





The Fashion Sister Vintage Cropped Cardigan, $, available at asos marketplace





Monki Super-soft Cardigan, $, available at Monki





LoveShackFancy Folley Metallic Open-Knit Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Free People Little Cutie Cropped Knitted Top, $, available at Selfridges





Allude V-Neck Merino Wool Cardigan, $, available at Matches Fashion





RedValentino Round Neck Cardigan, $, available at Farfetch





H&M Sparkly-Button Cardigan, $, available at H&M





Alexa Chung Metallic Floral Jacquard-Knit Cardigan, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Vince Speckled-Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at Selfridges & Co.





Mango Combined Knitted Cardigan, $, available at Mango





Arket Alpaca Blend Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Arket





Jacquemus Le Cardigan Tordu, $, available at Selfridges & Co.

