jetcityimage / iStock.com

For the first time in two years, used car prices have been declining, and used Tesla prices are dropping at particularly fast rates. An analysis by iSeeCars found that the average late-year Tesla used car value has dropped 4.8% from January to February, while the overall average price drop across all late-year used cars in the same time period was just 1.5%.

See: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Read More: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Declines in Tesla used car values were accelerated when the company announced significant price reductions for new Tesla models on Jan. 13. To see just how much prices dropped, iSeeCars compared the average prices of used Teslas from before the announcement (Jan. 3-11) and after the announcement (Jan. 15-31). Here's a look at how much prices have dropped across used Tesla models.

Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images

Tesla Model 3

Pre-announcement average price: $44,987

Post-announcement average price: $42,633

Percent change: -5.2%

Cost change: -$2,354

Live Richer Podcast: Scamdemic - Don't Fall Victim to These Money Scams

Tesla

Tesla Model S

Pre-announcement average price: $90,035

Post-announcement average price: $85,409

Percent change: -5.1%

Cost change: -$4,626

Tesla

Tesla Model X

Pre-announcement average price: $86,828

Post-announcement average price: $83,457

Percent change: -3.9%

Cost change: -$3,370

Tesla

Tesla Model Y

Pre-announcement average price: $56,786

Post-announcement average price: $53,970

Percent change: -5.0%

Cost change: -$2,816

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from iSeeCars' Tesla pricing study.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Now’s the Time To Buy a Used Tesla: See How Much Prices Have Dropped