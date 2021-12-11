Now is the time to buy nonstick cookware — the best brands are on sale for up to 55% off at Sur La Table

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finished holiday shopping for everyone else? Good for you! Now you can treat yourself.

If you love cooking — or want to learn to love it — get over to Sur La Table and stock up on top-rated nonstick cookware while it’s on super sale. For a limited time only, you can score pots, pans and skillets from brands like SCANPAN, All-Clad, Viking and more for up to 55% off.

Scoring nonstick cookware on sale is definitely an opportunity that you don’t want to pass up. Some of these popular cookware pieces would normally cost more than $400, so this sale is a huge deal.

Check out a few of the best items on sale at Sur La Table below, and be sure to place your order ASAP. Prices go back up tomorrow.

Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillets, Set Of 3, $139.96 (Orig. $239.95)

If you don't want another set of boring black or silver pans, grab this colorful set of ceramic nonstick skillets.

SCANPAN CS+ 8" & 10.25" Skillets, Set Of 2, $299.96 (Orig. $449)

The price drop on this SCANPAN Skillet Set will definitely make you do a double take. The regular price for these pans is more than $400, but right now they're less than $200. What a deal!

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets, $129.96 (Orig. $225)

In case you didn't know, All-Clad pans come with a lifetime warranty. That's why you shouldn't think twice about buying this set of three skillets.

Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick Double-Burner Griddle, $89.96 (Orig. $220)

Perfect for pancakes, eggs and bacon, this nonstick double-burner griddle will quickly become your breakfast go-to.

GreenPan Craft 12" Skillet With Lid, $79.96 (Orig. $170)

Looking for a nonstick pan that comes with a lid? Sur La Table shoppers really love this GreenPan craft 12-inch skillet.

