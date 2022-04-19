Now is the time to buy a J.Crew swimsuit — prices start at just $8 for a limited time only

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s definitely one of those weird times of the year when you’re not really sure what clothing to buy. One day it’s legit cold and you need a coat, then just a few days later, it’s warm enough for shorts and a tee.

Rather than trying to buy new pieces that you can wear right this moment, consider a different strategy: Shop now for summer. It may seem like the hot and humid days of summer are far away, but that’s not the case. Once spring gloom and rain have run their course, beach season will be here.

With that in mind, you should pop over to J.Crew ASAP to check out the massive sale they’re having, which features particularly unreal discounts on swimwear. The brand’s swimsuits are iconic for being high quality and timeless, and right now, they’re super cheap. We’re talking less than $10 for some bikini separates! If you’re a one-piece kind of person, rest assured that there are must-shop deals for you, too. You just need to place your order soon because sizes are selling fast.

To take advantage of these incredible J.Crew swimwear deals, head to the sale section and look for items that are now an additional 60% off with code SHOPNOW. Those are the bargains you don’t want to miss. We rounded up a few to get you started below.

J.Crew Swimwear Deals

