Now is the time for Ben White to vault into England's World Cup reckoning

In one of the more illuminating scenes of Amazon’s recent Arsenal documentary, which covered the various highs and lows of last season, Ben White is summoned for a one-to-one conversation with Carlos Cuesta, a member of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff.

Cuesta’s primary role is to focus on the individual development of players, watching their personal clips and targeting specific areas of improvement. He speaks to White about the little details, such as body shape and angles and also makes it clear how highly the defender is rated within the club.

“You have all the potential to be a world-class player,” Cuesta tells White. “And your ability to learn is your biggest strength.”

A few months down the line, in a different season and at a different time for Arsenal, it is increasingly easy to see what Cuesta meant. White spent last year as a centre-back, following his £50 million move from Brighton, but in recent months he has been mastering a new position: right-back.

It is testament to White’s adaptability and footballing intelligence that, within just eight Premier League matches, he has already become one of the most effective full-backs in the division. He has started all of Arsenal’s league games so far, and he has improved with each performance.

Last week’s showing against Tottenham Hotspur provided further evidence that he is thriving in his new role. He defended with his usual intensity, and also overlapped with genuine attacking venom. He assisted one goal, for Thomas Partey, and would have created another if Gabriel Jesus had not headed wide from close range.

“We all believed he had the qualities to do that [shine at right-back] and the most important step, probably, was for him to believe he could do it and to feel comfortable in that position,” said Arteta, who believes the position allows White to “maximise his potential”.

On Sunday, when Arsenal host Liverpool, White comes up against another English right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing in this position for much longer, and does so in an entirely different way, but the comparison will provide a fascinating measure of how quickly White has adjusted to the role.

Stylistically, Alexander-Arnold and White are at opposite ends of the footballing spectrum. White is primarily a defender who is in the process of adding attacking flair to his repertoire. Sometimes he tucks into midfield, at other times he overlaps beyond Bukayo Saka. Alexander-Arnold, by contrast, is effectively a creative playmaker who is regularly criticised for his lack of defensive diligence.

White certainly defends with a relish that has not always been evident in Alexander-Arnold’s game. The Arsenal defender is best known for his passing range and his ability to dribble out of defence, but close observers will also have noted a steely toughness, born from his loan spells in League Two, League One and the Championship.

White has felt the sharp elbows of lower-league forwards and, although he might not look like a rugged bruiser, he certainly knows how to stand up for himself. Against Spurs he threw Harry Kane to the floor in an off-the-ball incident, and last season he regularly prevented counter-attacks by cynically tripping an opponent behind the referee’s back. Every successful team needs a streetwise streak, and White is the man who often provides it for Arsenal.

To regular observers of Arsenal, at least, there was considerable surprise when the 25-year-old was not included in the most recent England squad. Fitness issues related to his change of position might have played a part in that decision by Gareth Southgate, and White will no doubt hope that the potential absence of Kyle Walker could open the door for him in Qatar.

Aside from Walker, White is perhaps the most natural fit for the position on the right of Southgate’s defensive three. He can defend in central areas, and he also has the required athleticism to cover in wide positions.

Arteta, for his part, has no doubt that White is capable of performing at the World Cup. “Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three, as well as in the middle,” said the Arsenal manager. “Or as a full-back. If you ask me if he is ready to make that step then the answer is yes. He is a very confident boy, he gives you absolutely everything, he is always available and he has the courage to play under real pressure.”

Away from the pitch, White is now established as a significant member of the dressing room. The mood is different this year – nothing unifies a squad like good results – and training is more competitive than ever. White has always been a player who treats these midweek sessions with the same ferocity as a competitive match, and Arteta appreciates that he has been willing to play through pain and injury when required.

As White evolves with the team, it would be no surprise if there are matches when he effectively plays as a central midfielder. He has played in that role for previous clubs and Arteta wants his full-backs to be capable of drifting infield.

“He has got the ability, because he is so composed on the ball,” said Arteta. “And in the final third he is getting used to being more of a threat. He is picking the right moments to do that and it adds another weapon to the team.”

A meeting with Liverpool, even an imperfect Liverpool, will inevitably provide more of an examination of White’s defensive resilience than his attacking prowess. He is growing used to passing tests, though, and games of this magnitude simply provide him with another chance to show how quickly he is learning on the job.