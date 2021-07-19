Now TikTok has found Margot Robbie's doppelgänger

Photo credit: Getty Images

After spending basically the last two years on the app, we thought we knew everything there was to know about what's going on on TikTok. But recently one specific trend has really been taking over; celebrity lookalikes. And now, users have found Margot Robbie's doppelgänger.

It started with Jennifer Aniston's face twin, then Scarlett Johansson's, then of course, there was the TikToker who looks more like Taylor Swift than Taylor Swift (no really), and now people think they've found Margot Robbie's lookalike over on TikTok aka., the home of the doppelgänger.

TikTokers have stumbled upon a London-based user called Robyn, and while she's been busy posting normal non-Margot Robbie related content, people quickly flooded the comments telling her she looks just like the Wolf of Wall Street actor.

On one video in which Robyn jokes about being awkward on Instagram Stories, one person commented,"okay margot robbie," while someone else said "You could be Margot Robbie's daughter tho."

Meanwhile on another video one person commented, "U look like Margot Robbie," to which another fan followed up with, "Lol she knows. It's the top comment on all her videos."

I mean, have they thought about adding TikTok doppelgänger-sourcing to the Olympics this year?

