You Can Now Get Your Streetwear Clothing Authenticated by eBay

eBay's Authenticity Guarantee has long been reserved for sneakers and accessories, and finally, the service has been updated to include streetwear clothing in the US. According to the company, new and pre-owned items from brands like Fear of God, Supreme, Off-White, Palace and more will be eligible for authentication -- marking eBay's sixth category to do so.

"eBay has pieces from nearly every notable streetwear drop that's ever happened – whether in 1993 or 2023," said Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers and Streetwear, in a press release. "We've heard loud and clear from our enthusiast community that they want to be able to come to eBay to buy and sell apparel in the same seamless way that they can sneakers. With the launch of Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, we're delivering on that ask," Thaniel confirms.

At present, the service will include brands like Aimé Leon Dore, BAPE, Fear of God, Off-White, Palace, Stone Island, Supreme and Vetements, but by the end of September, eBay confirms it'll expand to include luxury brands like Gucci and Prada alongside sportswear brands like adidas and Nike.

For more information, head to eBay's website.

