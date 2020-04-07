You can now stream the Fleabag stage show

Photo credit: Jason Hetherington

If you’ve watched the majority of Netflix, then fear not, as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag stage show is now available to stream.

Her one-woman stage show, on which the hit TV series is based, had a sold-out run in the West End and Broadway. It features a few differences to the television show, and is arguably a little darker.

Fleabag fans who missed out on seeing her performance, or just want to re-watch again, can watch through Soho Theatre’s streaming website for a minimum donation of £4.

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation,” Waller-Bridge explained in a statement.

“All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity! Px.”

Proceeds for every rental of Fleabag will be donated to charities and those working on the front line. A percentage will also go to the Fleabag Support Fund, which gives £2,500 grants to freelancers in the theatre industry.

