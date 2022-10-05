You Can Now Shop Luxury Beauty On Amazon – Here’s What To Buy First

You don't often hear the words ‘Amazon’ and ‘luxury beauty’ together in the same sentence. The first is where we go for paperbacks and discounted electronics, not usually indulgent, hydrating serums and luxurious night masks. Now, though, all of that has changed thanks to the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon — an opportunity to shop celebrity-fave names and cult-classic products with ease, just as you would your next book club read or a new electric toothbrush. 

The launch kicks off with an exciting lineup: Dr Barbara Sturm, Omorovicza, RéVive and Pietro Simone. That's over 150 of their bestselling creams, serums and more available for customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — and all with Amazon’s fuss-free delivery.

Of course, whether you’re a luxury beauty novice or a fanatic with your own bursting bathroom cabinet, that is a lot of product to scroll through. Plus, it's a chunk of money to consider spending, especially when the lowest prices start at £28 and increase to an eyewatering £1155. So, to make your life easier, we’ve done all the hard work for you.

Ahead, discover the top products from each brand that are really worth your time, your money and a spot in your next Amazon cart.

Dr Barbara Sturm, Cleanser, £50

A top aesthetics doctor who counts the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts and Irina Shayk as clients, Dr Barbara Sturm's products are firm favourites in the industry — none more so than her classic cleanser.

Yes, we hear you – £50 is steep for a cleanser, but this stuff consistently makes 'beauty editor favourites' lists and for good reason: it's a simple foaming cleanser that is specially formulated to gently cleanse skin without disturbing the delicate pH balance or skin barrier function. Purslane, a succulent and powerful antioxidant, stimulates collagen production and cell repair, while aloe vera helps soothe any irritation faced during the day. Ideal for those with sensitive and dry skin.

Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream, £130

This is definitely the most luxurious day cream we've ever tried, but it's also one of the best. Cushiony-soft texture? Check. Is skin left feeling hydrated, plump and baby-soft with a dewy glow that makes for the ideal base for makeup? Check, check, check! Read our beauty writer's full review here.

Pietro Simone Skincare Dewy Reboot, £85

Infused with vitamin C (stabilised ascorbic acid), and peptides (proteins which strengthen skin) Pietro Simone's Dewy Reboot doesn't just aim to hydrate and care for your skin on the surface. Rather, it promises to renew and revitalise skin so that it's protected against environmental aggressors (like pollution) and keeps moisture under lock and key.

RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Nightly Retexturizer, £50

Working as you sleep, glycolic acid and proteins combine to gently exfoliate and strengthen skin respectively, as well as hydrate deep down. That means you wake up with refreshed, luminous skin.

Dr Barbara Sturm, Enzyme Cleanser, £55

You get two-for-the-price-of-one here. This cleanser appears first as fine-grained powder, but when mixed with water it swiftly transforms into a soft foam, cleansing and exfoliating dry and dead skin cells, makeup, pollution and other impurities from pores. This is stuff is powerful. It's best suited for those with oily and combination.

Dr. Barbara Strum, Clarifying Mask, £120

Hailey Beiber swears by this pot of goodness. It's packed with plant power (including nourishing sunflower seed oil, oil-reducing kaolin clay and anti-inflammatory zinc) to curb excess sebum, minimise the appearance of large pores, maytify the face and boost moisture all at once.

Dr Barbara Strum, Hyaluronic Serum, £250

No, you don't need to shell out £250 on a decent hyaluronic serum (as The Ordinary, Kiehls and Glossier prove). But Dr Barbara Strum's offering is up there with the best. It has an optimal concentration of low- and high-weighted hyaluronic molecules, which means it provides instant hydration at the surface and penetrates to the deeper skin layers. It leaves skin feeling firmer, refreshed and visibly more radiant for the long-term.

Dr Barbara Strum, Sun Drops, £115

This lightweight SPF 50 sun serum is anti-inflammatory, pollution-fighting skincare thanks to the addition of vitamin E. It provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, so it's no wonder why it has the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seal of approval.

