You can now send an M&S Colin the caterpillar through the post, for quarantine birthdays

Photo credit: M&S

From Cosmopolitan

Birthdays have taken on a very strange form in the past few months. I’m pretty sure if you had asked anyone at the beginning of the year how they were hoping to celebrate their next birthday, they wouldn’t have said, “I’d love to be away from all my friends; drinking alone.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(Although, that is probably some people’s dream, tbf…)

But that’s sadly just how things are right now. I mean, thank god for Zoom quizzes, or all these March, April and May birthdays really would have been a sad affair. Poor ol’ Pisces, Aries, Taurus and Gemini. Better luck next year, eh?

Marks And Spencer has taken all these slightly sad birthday celebrations into consideration and come up with way to improve them tenfold. The iconic store has launched a birthday cake delivery service, which means you can send cakes through the post to your mates for their special day.

And, get this: you can order a Colin The Caterpillar cake! Tell me you wouldn’t be mega excited to see his little face on your doormat.

There are three cake bundles to choose from, and as well as a celebration cake, each bundle comes with extras.

Photo credit: M&S

Colin The Caterpillar will arrive at your party with a special bag, packed with a Colin cake, veggie Colin sweets and a fun balloon.





Photo credit: M&S

The stunning Rainbow Cake is joined by a delicious bottle of Casa di Amello Rosé Spumante for the ultimate celebration.





Photo credit: M&S

Perfect for chocolate lovers, the Chocolate Happy Birthday Cake comes complete with 10 candles.

Speaking of the cakes, M&S says: "Delivery slots are limited so we recommend customers place their orders in advance – and keep checking back as new slots are being added."





You Might Also Like