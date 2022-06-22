Now you see it, now you don’t. Why did a giant NASCAR sign disappear off an uptown tower?

The massive NASCAR sign atop the office tower adjoining the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte is no more.

It was removed last week and replaced by a sign reading “Five Fifty South,” the new name for the 20-story office building at 550 S. Caldwell St.

The NASCAR sign’s removal is part of a larger change in branding at the site known as NASCAR Plaza since it opened in 2009.

Real estate firms Foundry Commercial and Cousins Properties, which manage the building, announced in December that they would change its name to 550 South in order to emphasize its uptown Charlotte locale.

“Replacing the sign was just the next step in a re-branding process that we’re really excited about,” Foundry partner Meredith Ball said.

Other signage around the building had already been changed, but the top-floor logo stayed longer because of the time it took to manufacture its replacement, according to Ball.

It was not immediately clear what will be done with the old sign.

Though the logo is gone and the name changed, most of NASCAR’s operations at 550 South will remain.

Ball said NASCAR’s long term plan includes leasing three floors in the tower. That’s less than it currently occupies, but Ball said the company will remain one of the building’s primary occupants.

Meanwhile, a project is underway to move NASCAR Productions, the company’s television and video wing, to a new multi-million dollar facility in Cocord near Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to Forbes.

NASCAR Productions is currently housed in 550 South.