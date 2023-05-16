Now’s the season to see fireflies in North Texas parks, just a short drive from Fort Worth

Looking for an illuminating outdoor adventure to take part in with loved ones?

In Texas, about 45 species of fireflies, also known as lightning bugs or lightning beetles, can be found in early summer around late May, beginning at dusk when they illuminate. Lightning bugs are common in open areas near the woods.

The insects, common in Texas, are neither flies nor bugs, according to Texas A&M’s insect field guide. They’re long and narrow, about half an inch long with a black head, a reddish section behind the head with a dark marking in the middle and dark brown wings outlined with yellow. The underside of the abdomen has greenish-yellow segments at the end, forming a “tail light” that creates flashes of light, a feature no other insect possesses.

Fireflies pupate in the spring and emerge in early summer, having a life cycle of about two years. They are active at night, and catch their prey by injecting them with toxic digestive enzymes. Adults produce light to find mates, and some species use it to attract other lightning bugs as prey. Lightning beetles’ light gives off no heat and is produced by the reaction of two substances, per Texas A&M.

Where to see Texas fireflies

When to see Texas fireflies

Because they’re nocturnal, the best time to see fireflies is in the evening, between the months of May to September. It also depends on the species, according to firefly.org:

Photinus Concisus: Look for the Central Texas firefly 18-27 minutes after sunset. Active for 20 minutes. Light flash every two seconds. 9.3-12.5 mm in size. Can typically be found on oak hillsides, riparian corridors and suburban lawns.

Photinus Dimissis: This small firefly emerges 30 min after dusk. Flash pattern resembles a twinkle and happens every second. They fly moderately fast and lower to the ground, sometimes at the edges of a stream or bank. 5-7 mm in size. Best time to see them is in June from 9 to 10 p.m. Commonly found in wet muddy creeks and ephemeral streams in partially wooded areas of the Texas Hill Country.

Photinus Pyralis: Flies mostly in open areas, though can also be seen in woodlands and near rivers and streams. Found in busy areas like yards, county parks, cemeteries, orchards, fields, roadsides, highways and railroads. Size is 8-15 mm. Flashes every four seconds and emits long, yellow J-shaped light. Can be seen flying from mid-May to early July.

Photinus Stellaris: Looks like little bolts of amber lightning, flashing every second. Active earliest in the evening.

Photinus Texanus: This species can be found in Central and South Texas, along with Coahuila, Mexico. Flashes in one second intervals above shrubs, small trees and grass clumps. Can be found in undisturbed areas around bodies of water. Size is 5 mm. Most commonly seen between 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. from May to June.

Tips on viewing fireflies in Texas

If you’re planning on seeing some fireflies in the Lone Star State this spring or summer, here are some best practices from texasview.org to enhance your experience:

Go to a park or nature reserve where there are plenty of trees and shrubs.

Look for places where there is a lot of water, such as a creek or river.

Go at night when fireflies are most active.

Bring a flashlight so you can see them better.

Be patient and keep looking until you find them.

How to bring fireflies to your yard

Use these tips from firefly.org to attract fireflies to your yard this summer: