Now that Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming have been censored, I’m next for the chop

Sophia Money-Coutts - Andrew Crowley

First the censors came for Roald Dahl and The BFG, then Ian Fleming and James Bond. Now they’re after me and Polly, the heroine of my first novel, The Plus One.

An email landed in my inbox last week. Brazil is soon to publish my book but there are various sections the publishers want to tweak.

“The new editors are very much aware of a change in consciousness in their market, particularly with regards to body positivity, and were wondering if they could make a handful of changes to make this feel more appropriate for their market, while still keeping Sophia’s trademark wit of course,” said the email, forwarded by my agent.

Wearily (while still managing to be puffed up by the “trademark wit” bit), I clicked on the attachment listing these suggested changes, or “corrections” as the Brazilian team have dubbed them. As implied by their email, most relate to weight.

On page seven, Polly is reminiscing about her childhood and describes herself as a “tubby 12-year-old”. The word “tubby” has got to go. On page 86, Polly stands in front of a hospital entrance with her eccentric, strident mother, who’s carping on about the patients outside, smoking while they’re on their drips.

“And the fat ones. Look at all the fat ones!” the mother observes. That needs to be changed, too.

The publisher’s suggestion is that she says instead “And the decrepit ones! Look at all the decrepit ones!”

Later on, Polly’s jolly, red-faced and rotund uncle describes himself “as fat as Henry VIII in his twilight years”, and the word “fat” needs to be erased from that sentence. Some pages after that, a neurotic character says that she wants a detoxifying spa treatment to leave her looking like she’s just survived an African famine, “but only just”. The editor would like a more positive line here and has suggested “looking like a Victoria’s Secret model”. And so on and so on.

I should be outraged, right?

The row about unsanitary words such as “ugly”, “crazy” and “fat” being wiped from Dahl’s books continues even though the publishers have announced that they will, in fact, continue to publish his books in their original form.

Ian Lancaster Fleming (1908 - 1964), British author and creator of the James Bond character - Getty Images

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of Fleming’s first book, Casino Royale, being published, James Bond is being forced to brush up his act to make him less racist/sexist/boorish, which has caused similar consternation. In a section in Live and Let Die when Bond visits a strip club, Fleming originally wrote:

“Bond could hear the audience panting and grunting like pigs at the trough. He felt his own hands gripping the tablecloth. His mouth was dry”.

In the shiny new version, the sentence reads “Bond could sense the electric tension in the room”, which is the sort of pathetic, clichéd, bland line that was presumably written by a poor junior editor sweating over the text while someone senior screamed over them. What on earth is so bad about grunting like a pig at the trough? I do it every time I open my fridge.

Except I’m not outraged about the changes they want from me. Not completely. Because as I read back some of my own sentences, I did cringe. It was a book I wrote seven years ago and quite a lot’s happened in the world since then. Attitudes towards sex, race and gender have been discussed and dissected and pored over, and while “wokeism” is decried by many, others might humbly suggest that it simply means being more thoughtful and kinder.

A character joking that she wants to look as thin as if she’s just survived an African famine is, at best, insensitive and likely to make many people wince now. I’m no snowflake but my books are romantic comedies and I’d rather the reaction was laughter, so I’m delighted to take it out.

Does that make me a wimp of the highest order or simply understanding a different age? I’m less ashamed of using the word “fat”. It’s uttered by characters in my book because they are the sort of characters who would say the word “fat”. And I don’t think even Henry VIII’s most devoted toadies would have described him as svelte, by the end. How can writers create worlds populated by realistic people if everyone in them has to talk like corporate HR managers, desperately trying not to offend?

These days, I often think back to an interview with Lionel Shriver in 2020 where she talked about her new novel and the challenges facing publishing.

American author Lionel Shriver - Jamie Lorriman

“I have a feeling that an awful lot of writers are writing fiction right now deciding to create a more homogeneous cast than they might’ve before. It may not even feel like self-censorship, but that’s essentially what it comes down to,” she told the interviewer.

Self-censorship because everyone’s so terrified of getting in trouble on the internet. A couple of years ago, Sebastian Faulks declared that he was no longer going to describe the appearance of female characters in his novels because he didn’t believe he had the right.

It’s so silly and pandering, much of this. I fear the online mob, like many writers now, but if we try to write without upsetting a single person we might as well hand over the reins to the AI robots immediately.

The trouble is, while remaining anxious about the mob and accusations of racism or sexism or any other -ism, we writers are increasingly expected to reflect diversity in our books.

My novels contain swashbuckling dukes and barking aristocrats because that is a world with which I am familiar, but this means being labelled unrepresentative. Sure, OK, except if I stick in a working-class scaffolder, I’ll be screamed at for cultural appropriation or “writing outside my experience”.

“I have wondered about the number of contemporary novelists taking refuge in historical fiction,” says one of London’s most respected literary agents, when we discuss this topic. “Is it because it’s safer there?”

Safer, perhaps, unless you refer to an ageing Henry VIII as “fat”. Maybe I should call him “curvy” instead.