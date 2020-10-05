You can now pre-order a $100 'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin at White House Gift Shop

Coins commemorating President Trump surviving COVID-19 are already available for pre-order at an online gift shop.

The $100 “Trump defeats COVID” coins are for sale on the website of The White House Gift Shop, which is not affiliated with the White House.

The coin is part of a series designed by Anthony Giannini, who is also chairman of the White House Gift Shop. He described the COVID-19 coin as the last coin in the series illustrating "President Trump's ascendance over and defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus."

“When we heard the sad news of President Trump's positive COVID test, once again we had faith and prayed but we knew our President would find a way to Knockout COVID in early rounds of this battle,” Giannini wrote. “President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new design includes more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating president.”

The commemorative coin went on sale before the president was released from the hospital. President Trump tweeted Monday that he will leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. ET. He has been hospitalized since Friday.

"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump tweeted. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

His comments came as the U.S. crossed 210,000 deaths from COVID-19 and the president was administered drugs that are not available to many other Americans, including Regeneron, which has not been approved by the FDA, as well as remdesivir and dexamethasone.

The listing has no photo of the coins. It says they will ship on Nov. 14. According to the website, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to COVID prevention and cancer research.

