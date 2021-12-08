You can now pay for hotels and flights using Shiba Inu on Travala

Users of crypto-friendly travel site Travala can now pay for their hotels, flights and holidays using the popular meme token Shiba INU following a community vote to introduce the crypto as a payment method.

The dog-based asset won the ‘token battle’ against Floki Inu following a governance vote that allowed holders of Travala’s native token, AVA, to vote on the next cryptocurrency to be implemented as a payment method.

SHIB beat FLOKI to become the latest cryptocurrency added to Travala

SHIB won the battle by a resounding margin, indicating that SHIB may still reign supreme in the immersive meme token market.

The introduction of SHIB to Travala means that users can now pay using over 70 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and an array of stablecoins alongside integrated payment options from Binance Pay and crypto.com Pay.

Congratulations to @Shibtoken for winning the token battle on #Travala.$SHIB is now listed as a payment method method on https://t.co/CL8FxBfPc0 to book over 3M travel products worldwide Join the $AVA Smart program to get up to 13% additional savings 👉 https://t.co/iqw9MLLbew pic.twitter.com/YiHDQvt2gN — Travala.com (@travalacom) December 7, 2021

Travala uses the AVA ‘travel utility token’ to enable global travellers to book an array of travel products alongside providing incentives that encourage using cryptocurrencies to pay including discounts and loyalty rewards.

The travel site first introduced Bitcoin and Litecoin payments back in 2019 to encourage mainstream adoption and has gradually added to its payment options using governance and community votes.

SHIB‘s addition to Travala marks the growing demand for crypto payments using meme tokens after AMC theatres announced plans to introduce the token as a payment option in theatres by the end of 2021.

Regal cinemas also introduced crypto payments as a payment option to its 500 US-based theatres.