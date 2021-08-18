You Can Now Pass Go And Dine At This Monopoly-Themed Restaurant In London

Photo credit: The Top Hat



Monopoly fans, you might want to pack your bags, because this is one experience you won't want to miss. Generation after generation has adored Monopoly, so much so that there are themed boards like Friends, Disney, and so much more. Now, however, you can leave the board at home and eat at a restaurant themed just like the original London edition. Excited? Of course you are!

Aptly titled The Top Hat, the new restaurant opened its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday, August 14. The highly anticipated restaurant and bar is found on the ground floor of the Monopoly Lifesized Experience—an "on-your-feet, immersive edition of the world's favorite board game."

The restaurant seats 70 guests (and as an additional 47 in the bar area), and the new eatery was indeed inspired by the pieces of the game that you have grown to love. From bright red seating booths reflecting the game's hotels to the vintage bank vault-lined walls, you'll definitely feel like you've stepped back in time.

The decor isn't the only game board inspiration you'll see in the restaurant. According to the UK site Big Hospitality, guests can also request a deck of the Monopoly Deal cards to enjoy a game while drinking. So what about the food and drink menus? Well, those who are lucky enough to stop by will be able to enjoy a drinks that reference the different properties found on the London game board. The food, on the other hand, will reflect a "quintessentially British small plates concept" that features miniature options of hearty classics like stuffed pork belly and apple sauce, fish and chips, mini Yorkshire pudding, rump steak and parsnip mash, and more.

