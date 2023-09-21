Is There Now An Opportunity In Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)?

Let's talk about the popular Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Western Digital’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Western Digital

What Is Western Digital Worth?

Good news, investors! Western Digital is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $62.01, but it is currently trading at US$45.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Western Digital’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Western Digital look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Western Digital, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Western Digital, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since WDC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WDC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WDC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Western Digital (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Western Digital, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.