Is There Now An Opportunity In U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)?

While U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.18x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.49x, which means if you buy U.S. Xpress Enterprises today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe U.S. Xpress Enterprises should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of U.S. Xpress Enterprises look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for U.S. Xpress Enterprises. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? USX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at USX? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on USX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for USX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

