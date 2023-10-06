Is There Now An Opportunity In TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)?

Let's talk about the popular TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$144 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$120. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TE Connectivity's current trading price of US$121 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TE Connectivity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is TE Connectivity Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TE Connectivity today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $136.53, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since TE Connectivity’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will TE Connectivity generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TE Connectivity. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TEL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

