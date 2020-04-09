Is There Now An Opportunity In TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)?

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG), operating in the financial services industry based in Georgia, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine TBC Bank Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is TBC Bank Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.95x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.4x, which means if you buy TBC Bank Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that TBC Bank Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TBC Bank Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from TBC Bank Group?

LSE:TBCG Past and Future Earnings April 9th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 20% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TBC Bank Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TBCG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TBCG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TBCG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TBCG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on TBC Bank Group. You can find everything you need to know about TBC Bank Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in TBC Bank Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

