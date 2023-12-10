Is There Now An Opportunity In Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)?

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Rapid7’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Rapid7 Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Rapid7 is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $83.52, but it is currently trading at US$56.75 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Rapid7’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Rapid7 generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Rapid7's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 94%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RPD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RPD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RPD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Rapid7, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Rapid7 (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

