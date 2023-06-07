Is There Now An Opportunity In Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Progress Software’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Progress Software Worth?

Good news, investors! Progress Software is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $89.72, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Progress Software’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Progress Software?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.4% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Progress Software. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

Are you a shareholder? Although PRGS is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PRGS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PRGS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Progress Software has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

