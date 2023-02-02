Is There Now An Opportunity In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pool’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Pool?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Pool’s ratio of 20.03x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.59x, which means if you buy Pool today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Pool should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Pool’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Pool look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Pool. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? POOL seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on POOL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on POOL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on POOL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Pool.

If you are no longer interested in Pool, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

