Is There Now An Opportunity In Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)?

While Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Petco Health and Wellness Company’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Petco Health and Wellness Company Still Cheap?

Petco Health and Wellness Company appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Petco Health and Wellness Company’s ratio of 36.32x is above its peer average of 10.16x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Petco Health and Wellness Company’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Petco Health and Wellness Company generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Petco Health and Wellness Company's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WOOF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WOOF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WOOF for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for WOOF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Petco Health and Wellness Company, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Petco Health and Wellness Company (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

