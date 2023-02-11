Is There Now An Opportunity In Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI)?

While Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Mi Technovation Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Mi Technovation Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.51x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 24.66x, which means if you buy Mi Technovation Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Mi Technovation Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mi Technovation Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mi Technovation Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mi Technovation Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mi Technovation Berhad has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

