Is There Now An Opportunity In Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN), which is in the transportation business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$23.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Marten Transport's current trading price of US$18.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Marten Transport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Marten Transport worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Marten Transport’s ratio of 16.53x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.68x, which means if you buy Marten Transport today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Marten Transport should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Marten Transport’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Marten Transport generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Marten Transport. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MRTN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MRTN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MRTN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MRTN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

