Is There Now An Opportunity In Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING)?

While Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the KLSE, with a relatively tight range of RM0.58 to RM0.64. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mah Sing Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Mah Sing Group Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mah Sing Group Berhad’s ratio of 9.15x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.79x, which means if you buy Mah Sing Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Mah Sing Group Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mah Sing Group Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Mah Sing Group Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mah Sing Group Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MAHSING’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MAHSING? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MAHSING, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MAHSING, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad you should be aware of.

