Is There Now An Opportunity In Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Kingfisher’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Kingfisher Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.22x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.13x, which means if you buy Kingfisher today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Kingfisher should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kingfisher’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kingfisher?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kingfisher, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -18%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KGF seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on KGF, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KGF for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on KGF should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Kingfisher has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Kingfisher, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

