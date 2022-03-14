Is There Now An Opportunity In Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$15.99 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$10.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Himax Technologies' current trading price of US$10.54 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Himax Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Himax Technologies worth?

Good news, investors! Himax Technologies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Himax Technologies’s ratio of 4.2x is below its peer average of 22.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. However, given that Himax Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Himax Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Himax Technologies, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although HIMX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HIMX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HIMX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Himax Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Himax Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Himax Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

