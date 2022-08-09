Is There Now An Opportunity In Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)?

While Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$73.54 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$57.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gentherm's current trading price of US$61.46 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentherm’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Gentherm Still Cheap?

Gentherm appears to be overvalued by 36% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$61.46 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $45.15. This means that the opportunity to buy Gentherm at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Gentherm’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Gentherm?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Gentherm's earnings are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in THRM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe THRM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THRM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for THRM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Gentherm, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

