Is There Now An Opportunity In Frencken Group Limited (SGX:E28)?

Frencken Group Limited (SGX:E28), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Frencken Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Frencken Group?

According to my valuation model, Frencken Group seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Frencken Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SGD1.29, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Frencken Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Frencken Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Frencken Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in E28’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on E28, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Frencken Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Frencken Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

