Is There Now An Opportunity In Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)?

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Four Corners Property Trust’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Four Corners Property Trust?

Great news for investors – Four Corners Property Trust is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.45x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.02x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Four Corners Property Trust’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Four Corners Property Trust look like?

NYSE:FCPT Past and Future Earnings April 6th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Four Corners Property Trust. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FCPT is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FCPT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FCPT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Four Corners Property Trust. You can find everything you need to know about Four Corners Property Trust in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Four Corners Property Trust, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

