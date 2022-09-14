Is There Now An Opportunity In Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)?

Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Domino's Pizza Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Domino's Pizza Group?

Domino's Pizza Group appears to be overvalued by 26% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£2.50 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £1.98. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Domino's Pizza Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Domino's Pizza Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Domino's Pizza Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DOM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DOM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DOM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Domino's Pizza Group.

If you are no longer interested in Domino's Pizza Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

