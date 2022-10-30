Is There Now An Opportunity In CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at CoreCivic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for CoreCivic

What Is CoreCivic Worth?

Good news, investors! CoreCivic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $15.87, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that CoreCivic’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from CoreCivic?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.4% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CoreCivic, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CXW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CXW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CXW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that CoreCivic has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in CoreCivic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Revealing stats after 4 Raptors games

    Amit Mann looks at interesting stats that tell the story of Toronto's first four games of the season and where they hope changes are made as they aim to find some consistency in their play.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week. In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta