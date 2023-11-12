Is There Now An Opportunity In The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$390 and falling to the lows of US$307. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cooper Companies' current trading price of US$329 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cooper Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Cooper Companies

Is Cooper Companies Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Cooper Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cooper Companies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $409.11, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Cooper Companies has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Cooper Companies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cooper Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? COO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cooper Companies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Cooper Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cooper Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.