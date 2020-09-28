Is There Now An Opportunity In Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)?

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Construction Partners’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Construction Partners still cheap?

Construction Partners appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$18.10 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $14.67. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like Construction Partners’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Construction Partners generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Construction Partners. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ROAD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ROAD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROAD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ROAD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Construction Partners at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Construction Partners has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

