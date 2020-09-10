Is There Now An Opportunity In Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU)?

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$14.11 and falling to the lows of AU$12.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Computershare's current trading price of AU$12.36 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Computershare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Computershare?

According to my valuation model, Computershare seems to be fairly priced at around 3.94% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Computershare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$11.89, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Computershare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Computershare?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Computershare’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CPU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Computershare as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Computershare you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Computershare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

