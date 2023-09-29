Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on United Rentals’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In United Rentals?

Good news, investors! United Rentals is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $565.20, but it is currently trading at US$448 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, United Rentals’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will United Rentals generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. United Rentals' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since URI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on URI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy URI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - United Rentals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in United Rentals, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

