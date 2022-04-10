Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)?

While Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSXV, rising to highs of CA$3.15 and falling to the lows of CA$2.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Titanium Transportation Group's current trading price of CA$2.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Titanium Transportation Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Titanium Transportation Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Titanium Transportation Group seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Titanium Transportation Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$2.92, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Titanium Transportation Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Titanium Transportation Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Titanium Transportation Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TTR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TTR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Titanium Transportation Group (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Titanium Transportation Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

