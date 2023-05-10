Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)?

While SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SGL Carbon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SGL Carbon Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – SGL Carbon is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SGL Carbon’s ratio of 9.21x is below its peer average of 27.1x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because SGL Carbon’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will SGL Carbon generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of SGL Carbon, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SGL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SGL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

